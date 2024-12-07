Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Western Georgia looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tennessee Tech 49-32.

Western Georgia entered the matchup with ten straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it 11. Can they turn things around, or will Tennessee Tech hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 4-5, Western Georgia 0-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Georgia Wolves at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Coliseum.

Last Wednesday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Tennessee Tech as they lost 82-59 to N. Alabama.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Western Georgia, who still haven't picked up a win after ten matchups. They took an 86-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mercer on Wednesday.

Tennessee Tech dropped their record down to 4-5 with the defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Tennessee Tech has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 5.2. Given Tennessee Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tennessee Tech skirted past Western Georgia 76-73 in their previous matchup back in November. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tennessee Tech is a 3.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.