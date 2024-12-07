Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 4-5, Western Georgia 0-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia

The Coliseum -- Carollton, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Georgia Wolves at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Coliseum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Tech suffered a bruising 82-59 defeat at the hands of N. Alabama.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Western Georgia, who still haven't picked up a win after ten matchups. They took an 86-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Mercer on Wednesday.

Tennessee Tech's loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 4-5. As for Western Georgia, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Tennessee Tech has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 5.2. Given Tennessee Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tennessee Tech skirted past Western Georgia 76-73 in their previous matchup back in November. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.