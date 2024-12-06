Who's Playing

East-West Phantoms @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: East-West 0-3, Western Illinois 5-4

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off against the East-West Phantoms at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Western Hall. The timing is sure in the Leathernecks' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Phantoms have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Western Illinois is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past St. Ambrose, posting a 97-64 victory. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest win of the season.

Western Illinois was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: East-West lost to Lindenwood on Wednesday, and East-West lost bad. The score wound up at 102-45. The Phantoms were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-14.

Western Illinois now has a winning record of 5-4. As for East-West, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.