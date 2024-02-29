Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Western Illinois Leathernecks
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 14-16, Western Illinois 18-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 29th at Western Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
On Tuesday, the Panthers beat the Cougars 84-79.
Meanwhile, the Leathernecks earned a 82-76 victory over the Screaming Eagles on Saturday. The victory was just what Western Illinois needed coming off of a 78-57 loss in their prior matchup.
The Panthers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-16. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Leathernecks, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-11.
Eastern Illinois couldn't quite finish off the Leathernecks in their previous meeting back in January and fell 63-60. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Eastern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Illinois.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 60
- Dec 10, 2022 - Western Illinois 79 vs. Eastern Illinois 75
- Dec 18, 2021 - Western Illinois 71 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Dec 12, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 92 vs. Western Illinois 88
- Dec 16, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 85 vs. Western Illinois 47
- Dec 08, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 76 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Nov 17, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Dec 19, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Nov 15, 2017 - Western Illinois 56 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Dec 10, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 63 vs. Western Illinois 49