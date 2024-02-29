Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 14-16, Western Illinois 18-11

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 29th at Western Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Tuesday, the Panthers beat the Cougars 84-79.

Meanwhile, the Leathernecks earned a 82-76 victory over the Screaming Eagles on Saturday. The victory was just what Western Illinois needed coming off of a 78-57 loss in their prior matchup.

The Panthers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-16. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Leathernecks, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-11.

Eastern Illinois couldn't quite finish off the Leathernecks in their previous meeting back in January and fell 63-60. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Illinois.