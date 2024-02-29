Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 14-16, Western Illinois 18-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 29th at Western Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Tuesday, the Panthers beat the Cougars 84-79.

Meanwhile, the Leathernecks earned a 82-76 victory over the Screaming Eagles on Saturday. The victory was just what Western Illinois needed coming off of a 78-57 loss in their prior matchup.

The Panthers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-16. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.0 points per game. As for the Leathernecks, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-11.

Eastern Illinois couldn't quite finish off the Leathernecks in their previous meeting back in January and fell 63-60. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Illinois.

  • Jan 13, 2024 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 60
  • Dec 10, 2022 - Western Illinois 79 vs. Eastern Illinois 75
  • Dec 18, 2021 - Western Illinois 71 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
  • Dec 12, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 92 vs. Western Illinois 88
  • Dec 16, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 85 vs. Western Illinois 47
  • Dec 08, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 76 vs. Western Illinois 65
  • Nov 17, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. Western Illinois 66
  • Dec 19, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. Western Illinois 77
  • Nov 15, 2017 - Western Illinois 56 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
  • Dec 10, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 63 vs. Western Illinois 49