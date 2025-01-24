Halftime Report

Little Rock and Western Illinois have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-26, Little Rock has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Little Rock entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Western Illinois step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Little Rock 11-7, Western Illinois 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Western Hall. The Leathernecks are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Trojans will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Little Rock was able to grind out a solid win over Tennessee Tech, taking the game 77-71.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois came up short against Southern Indiana on Saturday and fell 78-66.

Little Rock's victory bumped their record up to 11-7. As for Western Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Going forward, Little Rock is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Everything went Little Rock's way against Western Illinois in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, as Little Rock made off with an 82-57 win. Does Little Rock have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Little Rock is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Little Rock has won both of the games they've played against Western Illinois in the last year.