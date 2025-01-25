Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: SE Missouri State 10-10, Western Illinois 8-12

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Western Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Western Hall. The Leathernecks are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Western Illinois is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 62-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of Little Rock on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SE Missouri State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to Lindenwood 72-68. The Redhawks haven't had much luck with the Lions recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Western Illinois' loss dropped their record down to 8-12. As for SE Missouri State, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Western Illinois took their win against SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 76-55. Does Western Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will SE Missouri State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SE Missouri State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Western Illinois has won 3 out of their last 4 games against SE Missouri State.