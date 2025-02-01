Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: SIUE 14-7, Western Illinois 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Thursday, SIUE didn't have quite enough to beat Lindenwood and fell 65-63.

Even though they lost, SIUE smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 71-59 to Eastern Illinois.

SIUE's loss dropped their record down to 14-7. As for Western Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

SIUE was able to grind out a solid victory over Western Illinois in their previous meeting on January 2nd, winning 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Illinois has won 4 out of their last 5 games against SIUE.

  • Jan 02, 2025 - SIUE 77 vs. Western Illinois 66
  • Mar 02, 2024 - Western Illinois 76 vs. SIUE 65
  • Dec 31, 2023 - Western Illinois 78 vs. SIUE 70
  • Nov 28, 2018 - Western Illinois 83 vs. SIUE 58
  • Nov 22, 2017 - Western Illinois 69 vs. SIUE 67