Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: SIUE 14-7, Western Illinois 8-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Thursday, SIUE didn't have quite enough to beat Lindenwood and fell 65-63.

Even though they lost, SIUE smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 71-59 to Eastern Illinois.

SIUE's loss dropped their record down to 14-7. As for Western Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

SIUE was able to grind out a solid victory over Western Illinois in their previous meeting on January 2nd, winning 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Illinois has won 4 out of their last 5 games against SIUE.