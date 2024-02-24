Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Southern Indiana 8-20, Western Illinois 17-11

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois





What to Know

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Western Hall. Western Illinois took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Indiana, who comes in off a win.

Southern Indiana made the experts look like fools on Tuesday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Eagles. They walked away with an 80-73 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Illinois found out the hard way on Thursday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 78-57 to the Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-20. As for the Leathernecks, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 17-11.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Indiana came up short against the Leathernecks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 73-68. Can Southern Indiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Illinois has won both of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last 2 years.