Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: UT Martin 14-10, Western Illinois 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Western Illinois Leathernecks and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Western Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Western Illinois on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Trojans by a score of 63-60. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Western Illinois has suffered since December 3, 2023.

Even though they lost, Western Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Little Rock only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, UT Martin unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-57 to the Trojans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UT Martin has scored all season.

The Leathernecks' defeat dropped their record down to 15-9. As for the Skyhawks, their loss dropped their record down to 14-10.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over the Skyhawks when the teams last played back in January, winning 73-64. Does Western Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Skyhawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Western Illinois has won 3 out of their last 5 games against UT Martin.