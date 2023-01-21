Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Western Illinois

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 13-8; Western Illinois 10-8

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Leathernecks and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Thomas (MN) winning the first 89-66 at home and WIU taking the second 81-52.

WIU beat the UMKC Kangaroos 60-52 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) lost to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on the road by a decisive 81-69 margin.

Western Illinois' victory lifted them to 10-8 while St. Thomas (MN)'s loss dropped them down to 13-8. We'll see if WIU can repeat their recent success or if the Tommies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Illinois and St. Thomas (MN) both have one win in their last two games.