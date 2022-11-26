Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Western Illinois

Current Records: Youngstown State 4-2; Western Illinois 2-3

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall.

It looks like the Leathernecks got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 78-77 to the UTRGV Vaqueros. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but WIU had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Youngstown State and the Navy Midshipmen on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Youngstown State falling 80-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.