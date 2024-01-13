Who's Playing
Jax. State Gamecocks @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Current Records: Jax. State 10-7, Western Kentucky 12-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at E.A. Diddle Arena. Jax. State is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.
Last Wednesday, the Gamecocks earned a 61-51 win over the Flames.
Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Western Kentucky's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell to the Bearkats 78-74.
The Gamecocks are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Hilltoppers, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-4.
Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Jax. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
Odds
Western Kentucky is a 4-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hilltoppers, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 140.5 points.
Series History
Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.
- Nov 16, 2016 - Western Kentucky 74 vs. Jax. State 67