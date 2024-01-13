Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Jax. State 10-7, Western Kentucky 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at E.A. Diddle Arena. Jax. State is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

On Wednesday, the Gamecocks earned a 61-51 win over the Flames.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, Western Kentucky's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell to the Bearkats 78-74.

The Gamecocks are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Hilltoppers, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-4.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State came up short against Western Kentucky in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 74-67. Can Jax. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.