Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Western Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Kennesaw State 40-25.

If Western Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-6 in no time. On the other hand, Kennesaw State will have to make due with a 9-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Kennesaw State 9-6, Western Kentucky 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Kennesaw State Owls are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Western Kentucky would be headed in after a win, but Jax. State made sure that didn't happen. Western Kentucky took a 73-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jax. State on Thursday. The Hilltoppers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Western Kentucky's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Enoch Kalambay, who posted 24 points in addition to five rebounds, and Julius Thedford, who earned 17 points. Kalambay's performance made up for a slower contest against FIU on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State couldn't handle Middle Tennessee on Thursday and fell 84-79.

Kennesaw State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Adrian Wooley, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds, and Andre Weir, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds. Weir had some trouble finding his footing against Jax. State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Western Kentucky's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-6. As for Kennesaw State, they dropped their record down to 9-6 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State (currently ranked fifth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 7.5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

