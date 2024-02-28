Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: La. Tech 20-8, Western Kentucky 19-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Kentucky will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. Western Kentucky and the Bulldogs are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Western Kentucky unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Blue Raiders by a score of 74-72. Western Kentucky didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, La. Tech's game on Saturday was all tied up 26-26 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 67-58. The win was familiar territory for La. Tech who now have four in a row.

The Hilltoppers' loss dropped their record down to 19-8. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only La. Tech took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

La. Tech is a slight 2-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky and La. Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.