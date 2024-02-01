Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Sam Houston 12-9, Western Kentucky 14-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Sam Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Sam Houston's game was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 60-56 win over the Miners. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 22 to 11 on the offensive boards, as Sam Houston did.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 105-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Western Kentucky got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Dontaie Allen out in front who scored 30 points. It was the first time this season that Allen scored 20 or more points. Brandon Newman was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

The Bearkats' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.2 points per game. As for the Hilltoppers, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sam Houston is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Sam Houston is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.