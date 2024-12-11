Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Western Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tennessee State 44-31.

If Western Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-3 in no time. On the other hand, Tennessee State will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Tennessee State 3-6, Western Kentucky 5-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Western Kentucky. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Tennessee State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. The timing is sure in the Hilltoppers' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Tigers have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Western Kentucky beat Evansville 79-65.

Western Kentucky got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Babacar Faye out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Faye a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Julius Thedford, who posted 16 points.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State entered their contest against UNC-Ash. last Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The matchup between Tennessee State and UNC-Ash. wasn't particularly close, with Tennessee State falling 92-74.

Even though they lost, Tennessee State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in ten consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Western Kentucky's victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-3. As for Tennessee State, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Western Kentucky was able to grind out a solid win over Tennessee State in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, winning 88-74. Does Western Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tennessee State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 15.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.