Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: UTEP 13-11, Western Kentucky 17-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UTEP has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though UTEP has not done well against the Aggies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Everything went the Miners' way against the Aggies as the Miners made off with a 74-49 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, as UTEP did.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky entered their tilt with the Gamecocks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hilltoppers came out on top against the Gamecocks by a score of 70-59 on Saturday.

The Miners' win bumped their record up to 13-11. As for the Hilltoppers, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season.

UTEP was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hilltoppers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 93-87. The rematch might be a little tougher for UTEP since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 9 games against UTEP.