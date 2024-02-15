Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: UTEP 13-11, Western Kentucky 17-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

UTEP has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though UTEP has not done well against the Aggies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Everything went the Miners' way against the Aggies as the Miners made off with a 74-49 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, as UTEP did.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky entered their tilt with the Gamecocks with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hilltoppers came out on top against the Gamecocks by a score of 70-59 on Saturday.

The Miners' win bumped their record up to 13-11. As for the Hilltoppers, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season.

UTEP is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 13-8 against the spread, Western Kentucky has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, UTEP is only 7-12-1 ATS.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. UTEP might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a solid 7-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hilltoppers, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 9 games against UTEP.