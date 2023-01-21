Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: Charlotte 12-7; Western Kentucky 11-8
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers lost both of their matches to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last season on scores of 59-78 and 67-77, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Charlotte is on the road again on Saturday and plays against WKU at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at E.A. Diddle Arena.
It was close but no cigar for the 49ers as they fell 62-58 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Thursday. Guard Montre' Gipson (17 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, WKU ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs when they played on Thursday, losing 85-74. The losing side was boosted by center Jamarion Sharp, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Sharp has also now had at least three blocks in his past nine games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Kentucky have won nine out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Western Kentucky 77 vs. Charlotte 67
- Feb 03, 2022 - Western Kentucky 78 vs. Charlotte 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - Charlotte 75 vs. Western Kentucky 71
- Jan 01, 2021 - Western Kentucky 67 vs. Charlotte 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Charlotte 72 vs. Western Kentucky 70
- Jan 18, 2020 - Western Kentucky 80 vs. Charlotte 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Western Kentucky 68 vs. Charlotte 50
- Feb 22, 2018 - Western Kentucky 93 vs. Charlotte 55
- Jan 13, 2018 - Western Kentucky 73 vs. Charlotte 63
- Feb 23, 2017 - Charlotte 83 vs. Western Kentucky 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - Western Kentucky 82 vs. Charlotte 80
- Feb 20, 2016 - Western Kentucky 59 vs. Charlotte 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - Charlotte 88 vs. Western Kentucky 71