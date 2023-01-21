Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Charlotte 12-7; Western Kentucky 11-8

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers lost both of their matches to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last season on scores of 59-78 and 67-77, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Charlotte is on the road again on Saturday and plays against WKU at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

It was close but no cigar for the 49ers as they fell 62-58 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Thursday. Guard Montre' Gipson (17 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, WKU ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs when they played on Thursday, losing 85-74. The losing side was boosted by center Jamarion Sharp, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Sharp has also now had at least three blocks in his past nine games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky have won nine out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.