Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 15-9; Western Kentucky 13-11

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers haven't won a game against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since Jan. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Hilltoppers will stay at home another game and welcome Middle Tenn. at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

WKU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-69 win.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. made easy work of the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Saturday and carried off an 84-60 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, WKU is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.

WKU is now 13-11 while the Blue Raiders sit at 15-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hilltoppers enter the matchup with 5.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Middle Tenn. is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 20th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.06

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Kentucky.