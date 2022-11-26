Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-6; Western Kentucky 5-1

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 89.83 points per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They will square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to regain their footing.

It looks like South Carolina State got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 105-74 defeat at the hands of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Six players on South Carolina State scored in the double digits: guard Lesown Hallums (14), guard Jordan Simpson (13), guard Rahsaan Edwards (10), guard Raquan Brown (10), guard Cameron Jones (10), and guard DaJuan Bates (10).

As for WKU, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They snuck past the Tulane Green Wave with a 71-65 victory on Wednesday. Guard Luke Frampton (19 points) was the top scorer for WKU.

South Carolina State's loss took them down to 0-6 while Western Kentucky's win pulled them up to 5-1. Luke Frampton will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if South Carolina State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.