Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Western Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Texas-El Paso 14-17; Western Kentucky 16-15

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners haven't won a contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since Feb. 6 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Miners and WKU are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Texas-El Paso will be strutting in after a victory while WKU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Texas-El Paso proved too difficult a challenge. Texas-El Paso had enough points to win and then some against the Blue Raiders, taking their matchup 77-65.

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers were pulverized by the North Texas Mean Green 67-33 this past Saturday.

Western Kentucky's loss took them down to 16-15 while Texas-El Paso's win pulled them up to 14-17. A win for WKU would reverse both their bad luck and Texas-El Paso's good luck. We'll see if WKU manages to pull off that tough task or if the Miners keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against Texas-El Paso.