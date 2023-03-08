Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Western Kentucky
Regular Season Records: Texas-El Paso 14-17; Western Kentucky 16-15
What to Know
The Texas-El Paso Miners haven't won a contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since Feb. 6 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Miners and WKU are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Texas-El Paso will be strutting in after a victory while WKU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Texas-El Paso proved too difficult a challenge. Texas-El Paso had enough points to win and then some against the Blue Raiders, taking their matchup 77-65.
Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers were pulverized by the North Texas Mean Green 67-33 this past Saturday.
Western Kentucky's loss took them down to 16-15 while Texas-El Paso's win pulled them up to 14-17. A win for WKU would reverse both their bad luck and Texas-El Paso's good luck. We'll see if WKU manages to pull off that tough task or if the Miners keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against Texas-El Paso.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Western Kentucky 73 vs. Texas-El Paso 68
- Feb 04, 2023 - Western Kentucky 74 vs. Texas-El Paso 69
- Feb 13, 2020 - Western Kentucky 67 vs. Texas-El Paso 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Western Kentucky 76 vs. Texas-El Paso 59
- Feb 01, 2018 - Western Kentucky 72 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Jan 26, 2017 - Western Kentucky 65 vs. Texas-El Paso 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 93 vs. Western Kentucky 89