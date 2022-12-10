Who's Playing

Wright State @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Wright State 5-4; Western Kentucky 7-1

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Wright State Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at home. WKU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Hilltoppers escaped with a win last week against the Austin Peay Governors by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.

Meanwhile, Wright State received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 88-77 to the Youngstown State Penguins.

WKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

WKU is now 7-1 while Wright State sits at 5-4. The Hilltoppers are 5-1 after wins this season, and the Raiders are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Kentucky and Wright State both have one win in their last two games.