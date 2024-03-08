Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Akron 21-9, Western Michigan 11-19

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Michigan is 1-9 against Akron since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at University Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Broncos couldn't handle the Falcons and fell 73-65.

The losing side was boosted by Anthony Crump, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. He didn't help Western Michigan's cause all that much against N. Illinois back in January but the same can't be said for this contest.

Akron came into the match on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They lost 61-60 to the Eagles on a last-minute shot From Jalin Billingsley. It was the first time this season that Akron let down their fans at home.

Akron's loss came about despite a quality game from Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. Freeman has been hot recently, having posted 12 or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Less helpful for Akron was Ali Ali's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 11-19. As for the Zips, their loss ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 21-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Michigan came up short against Akron when the teams last played back in January, falling 77-66. Will Western Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Akron has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.