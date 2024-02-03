Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Ball State 11-10, Western Michigan 8-13

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ball State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Ball State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-72 to the Falcons.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Michigan found out the hard way on Tuesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-63 punch to the gut against the Rockets. Western Michigan has not had much luck with the Rockets recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for the Broncos, they dropped their record down to 8-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Ball State came up short against the Broncos in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 78-68. Can Ball State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.