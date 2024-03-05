Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Bowling Green 17-12, Western Michigan 11-18

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Western Michigan Broncos are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at University Arena. Bowling Green is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

While it was all tied up 28-28 at halftime, Bowling Green was not quite Ohio's equal in the second half on Friday. The Falcons took a 66-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats.

Despite their defeat, Bowling Green saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rashaun Agee, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Agee hasn't dropped below 11 rebounds for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Trey Thomas, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Western Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-76 win over the Cardinals.

The Falcons have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-12 record this season. As for the Broncos, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-18.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Bowling Green is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Western Michigan.

Odds

Bowling Green is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.