Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Buffalo 3-22, Western Michigan 9-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Buffalo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Bulls earned a 78-69 win over the Eagles.

Western Michigan can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They put the hurt on the RedHawks with a sharp 77-58 win. The win was just what Western Michigan needed coming off of a 69-42 defeat in their prior contest.

The Bulls' victory ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-22. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 9-17.

Buffalo opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-77 defeat to the Broncos. Can Buffalo avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.