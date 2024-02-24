Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls @ Western Michigan Broncos
Current Records: Buffalo 3-22, Western Michigan 9-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Buffalo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Tuesday, the Bulls earned a 78-69 win over the Eagles.
Western Michigan can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They put the hurt on the RedHawks with a sharp 77-58 win. The win was just what Western Michigan needed coming off of a 69-42 defeat in their prior contest.
The Bulls' victory ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-22. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 9-17.
Buffalo opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-77 defeat to the Broncos. Can Buffalo avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Western Michigan 82 vs. Buffalo 77
- Feb 04, 2023 - Buffalo 85 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Feb 19, 2022 - Buffalo 87 vs. Western Michigan 73
- Jan 11, 2022 - Buffalo 78 vs. Western Michigan 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Buffalo 86 vs. Western Michigan 54
- Jan 12, 2021 - Buffalo 85 vs. Western Michigan 69
- Jan 21, 2020 - Buffalo 90 vs. Western Michigan 79
- Jan 15, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Western Michigan 79
- Feb 02, 2018 - Buffalo 92 vs. Western Michigan 86
- Jan 19, 2018 - Buffalo 84 vs. Western Michigan 74