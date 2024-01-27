Halftime Report
Central Michigan and Western Michigan have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Central Michigan has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Western Michigan 29-16.
Central Michigan came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Central Michigan Chippewas @ Western Michigan Broncos
Current Records: Central Michigan 10-9, Western Michigan 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
Central Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Tuesday, the Chippewas didn't have too much trouble with the RedHawks at home as they won 71-55.
Meanwhile, the Broncos strolled past the Eagles with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 73-56.
The Chippewas have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for the Broncos, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-11.
The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Western Michigan is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.
Central Michigan ended up a good deal behind Western Michigan in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 81-65. Can Central Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Western Michigan is a 3-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
Series History
Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
