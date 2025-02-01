Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 10-10, Western Michigan 6-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Western Michigan is heading back home. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Broncos will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Western Michigan will head into Tuesday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a 21-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Ball State on Tuesday. Western Michigan narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Ball State 74-71.

Western Michigan got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Markhi Strickland out in front who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points. Strickland continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Donovan Williams, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 89-80 to Miami (Ohio). The Eagles haven't had much luck with the RedHawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Christian Henry, who scored 25 points in addition to six assists and two steals. Arne Osojnik was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points.

Western Michigan's win bumped their record up to 6-14. As for Eastern Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Western Michigan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1. Given Western Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Michigan couldn't quite finish off Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 70-67. Will Western Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Western Michigan is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.