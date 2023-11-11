Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Georgia State 0-1, Western Michigan 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Western Michigan Broncos at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Georgia State pushed their score all the way to 87 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Bruins by a score of 89-87.

Despite the loss, Georgia State had strong showings from Jay'Den Turner, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Leslie Nkereuwem, who earned 14 points.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan fought the good fight in their overtime match against Northern Dak. St. on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Bison 80-76. Western Michigan found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 26 to 13 on offense.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Broncos, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.