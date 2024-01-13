Who's Playing
Ohio Bobcats @ Western Michigan Broncos
Current Records: Ohio 7-8, Western Michigan 6-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
Western Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid American battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Western Michigan has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 387 points over their last four matches.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Western Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 95-90 victory over the Huskies. The win was all the more spectacular given Western Michigan was down 17 points with 1:01 left in the first half.
Western Michigan's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from B. Artis White, who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Seth Hubbard, who scored 21 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-78 to the Falcons.
Ohio's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shereef Mitchell, who scored 17 points, and Elmore James who scored 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points James has scored all season.
The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 6-9. As for the Bobcats, they bumped their record down to 7-8 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
While only Ohio took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Western Michigan might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.
Odds
Ohio is a 4.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 152.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Ohio 88 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Feb 05, 2022 - Ohio 77 vs. Western Michigan 64
- Jan 01, 2022 - Ohio 59 vs. Western Michigan 47
- Jan 26, 2021 - Ohio 81 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Feb 11, 2020 - Ohio 73 vs. Western Michigan 61
- Jan 04, 2020 - Western Michigan 77 vs. Ohio 65
- Jan 22, 2019 - Ohio 81 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Western Michigan 69 vs. Ohio 60
- Jan 31, 2017 - Western Michigan 90 vs. Ohio 85
- Jan 03, 2017 - Ohio 89 vs. Western Michigan 58