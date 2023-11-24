Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Western Michigan after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 34-24 lead against SE Louisiana.

If Western Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-4 in no time. On the other hand, SE Louisiana will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-3, Western Michigan 0-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions are on the road again on Friday and play against the Western Michigan Broncos at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 24th at Raider Arena. SE Louisiana is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition, a fact SE Louisiana found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 65-63.

Alec Woodard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Carlos Paez, who scored 10 points.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 73-56 fall against the Buckeyes.

Western Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Seth Hubbard, who scored 24 points.

The Lions' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-3. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Broncos, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Louisiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

SE Louisiana came up short against Western Michigan when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 81-77. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a 3-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.