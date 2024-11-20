Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: South Dakota 4-1, Western Michigan 2-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes are taking a road trip to face off against the Western Michigan Broncos at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University Arena. The Coyotes are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, South Dakota got the win against Dakota Wesleyan by a conclusive 92-69. With the Coyotes ahead 49-29 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Western Michigan). They blew past Canisius 92-69 on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Western Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than JaVaughn Hannah, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points. The dominant performance also gave Hannah a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%). Brandon Muntu was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

Western Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Canisius only posted 12.

South Dakota's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Western Michigan, their victory bumped their record up to 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Dakota has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, South Dakota is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

South Dakota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.