Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Valparaiso 5-5, Western Michigan 3-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons and the Western Michigan Broncos will compete for holiday cheer at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University Arena. The Beacons are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts figured Valparaiso would be stumbling into the match after a tough loss to Ohio State, and, well: they nailed that call. Valparaiso's bruising 95-73 loss to Ohio State on Tuesday might stick with them for a while.

Valparaiso's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Cooper Schwieger, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus eight rebounds, and All Wright, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points. What's more, Schwieger also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Valparaiso struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 98-62 defeat at the hands of N. Dak. State. The Broncos were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-28.

Valparaiso's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Western Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Valparaiso has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Valparaiso strolled past Western Michigan when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Valparaiso since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Valparaiso has won both of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 3 years.