Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Youngstown State 6-3, Western Michigan 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Michigan is on a three-game streak of home losses, Youngstown State a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Western Michigan Broncos will take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Western Michigan might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up nine turnovers on Tuesday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Michigan found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-65 to the Fighting Irish.

Western Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from Titus Wright, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Penguins earned a 78-72 win over the Bobcats on Wednesday.

The losses dropped the Broncos to 2-6 and the Fighting Irish to 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Western Michigan skirted past Youngstown State 66-64 in their previous matchup back in December of 2019. Will Western Michigan repeat their success, or does Youngstown State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Michigan has won both of the games they've played against Youngstown State in the last 5 years.