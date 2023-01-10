Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-11; Western Michigan 4-11

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. EMU and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Eagles winning the first 85-79 on the road and WMU taking the second 71-60.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 62-56 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" WMU with a 102-74 beatdown courtesy of the Toledo Rockets this past Friday. WMU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Titus Wright, who had 18 points in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Markeese Hastings, who had eight points along with 20 boards and three blocks. Wright's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes last week. Wright's points were the most he has had all season.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

EMU's win brought them up to 4-11 while the Broncos' defeat pulled them down to an identical 4-11. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. WMUs have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Broncos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Michigan.