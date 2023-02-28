Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-18; Western Michigan 7-22
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 4 of 2020. The Broncos and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Miami (Ohio) should still be riding high after a victory, while WMU will be looking to right the ship.
The game between WMU and the Akron Zips this past Saturday was not particularly close, with WMU falling 81-64.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the RedHawks proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Ohio) took down the Bobcats 85-68.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Broncos are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
WMU is now 7-22 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 11-18. The RedHawks are 3-7 after wins this season, and WMU is 6-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
Odds
The Broncos are a slight 1-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio) both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 07, 2023 - Miami (Ohio) 85 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Feb 08, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 62 vs. Western Michigan 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. Western Michigan 62
- Feb 25, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 74 vs. Western Michigan 66
- Jan 30, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Feb 04, 2020 - Western Michigan 64 vs. Miami (Ohio) 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Western Michigan 84 vs. Miami (Ohio) 79
- Feb 06, 2018 - Western Michigan 68 vs. Miami (Ohio) 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Western Michigan 67 vs. Miami (Ohio) 62
- Mar 06, 2017 - Western Michigan 65 vs. Miami (Ohio) 61
- Feb 07, 2017 - Western Michigan 72 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
- Feb 09, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 45 vs. Western Michigan 44