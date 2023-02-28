Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-18; Western Michigan 7-22

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 4 of 2020. The Broncos and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Miami (Ohio) should still be riding high after a victory, while WMU will be looking to right the ship.

The game between WMU and the Akron Zips this past Saturday was not particularly close, with WMU falling 81-64.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the RedHawks proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Ohio) took down the Bobcats 85-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Broncos are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

WMU is now 7-22 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 11-18. The RedHawks are 3-7 after wins this season, and WMU is 6-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio) both have six wins in their last 12 games.