Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Northern Illinois 8-13; Western Michigan 6-15
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos will be returning home after a two-game road trip. WMU and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Broncos were just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Central Michigan Chippewas. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but WMU had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, the contest between NIU and the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with NIU falling 87-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
WMU is now 6-15 while the Huskies sit at 8-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. NIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Mar 02, 2021 - Western Michigan 73 vs. Northern Illinois 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Western Michigan 72 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Illinois 58 vs. Western Michigan 52
- Feb 26, 2019 - Northern Illinois 70 vs. Western Michigan 65
- Feb 12, 2019 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 74
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Western Michigan 79 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Feb 28, 2017 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Northern Illinois 56
- Feb 11, 2017 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Mar 07, 2016 - Northern Illinois 56 vs. Western Michigan 50
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northern Illinois 76 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 16, 2016 - Western Michigan 83 vs. Northern Illinois 69