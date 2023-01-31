Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 8-13; Western Michigan 6-15

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will be returning home after a two-game road trip. WMU and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Broncos were just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Central Michigan Chippewas. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but WMU had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, the contest between NIU and the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with NIU falling 87-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

WMU is now 6-15 while the Huskies sit at 8-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos are stumbling into the game with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. NIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 13th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Michigan have won seven out of their last 13 games against Northern Illinois.