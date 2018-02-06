How to watch Wichita State-Memphis: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
Slumping Wichita State looks to end its woes against a hapless Memphis team
Wichita State's jump from the Missouri Valley to the American Athletic Conference was off to an impressive start all the way into mid-January. The No. 22 Shockers, who raced out to a 5-0 league record and a top-10 national ranking, looked as if they were primed to exert their dominance on the league just as they had in the MVC time and again under Gregg Marshall.
However in recent weeks, Wichita State (17-5, 7-3) has come crashing back to earth. It has taken losses in three of its last five games and plunged in the national polls, culminating in a loss on Thursday on the road to Temple.
If you bought Shockers stock early in the season, it's too early to bail on them ... for now. But they need to turn things around quick before their NCAA seeding is drastically impacted, starting on Tuesday night in yet another road tilt as they square off against Memphis (14-9, 5-5).
Viewing information
- When: Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
- Latest Line: Wichita State -8
- SportsLine: Game Forecast
