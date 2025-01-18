Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: East Carolina 9-9, Wichita State 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and the East Carolina Pirates are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Wichita State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 68-59. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Shockers as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wichita State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Corey Washington, who posted 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, East Carolina couldn't handle North Texas on Tuesday and fell 69-60. The Pirates haven't had much luck with the Mean Green recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, East Carolina had strong showings from RJ Felton, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus six rebounds, and C.J. Walker, who went 6 for 8 en route to 12 points. Felton's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Wichita State's victory bumped their record up to 11-6. As for East Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Wichita State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Wichita State came up short against East Carolina when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 68-55. Will Wichita State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wichita State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.