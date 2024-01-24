Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: East Carolina 9-10, Wichita State 8-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wichita State is 7-1 against East Carolina since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for Wichita State and three for East Carolina.

On Sunday, the Shockers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 72-68 to the Bulls.

Despite their loss, Wichita State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Harlond Beverly, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Pirates couldn't handle the Blazers on Saturday and fell 69-61.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ezra Ausar, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

The Shockers have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Pirates, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Wichita State was able to grind out a solid victory over East Carolina in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 85-72. Does Wichita State have another victory up their sleeve, or will East Carolina turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against East Carolina.