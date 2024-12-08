Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wichita State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead ETSU 54-37.

If Wichita State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-1 in no time. On the other hand, ETSU will have to make due with a 6-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: ETSU 6-3, Wichita State 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The ETSU Buccaneers will face off against the Wichita State Shockers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. The Buccaneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

ETSU is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering James Madison just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 71-61 to the Dukes. The contest marked the Buccaneers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though they lost, ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Wichita State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Friday. They were the clear victor by a 78-54 margin over Alcorn State on Wednesday. The Shockers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 20 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Quincy Ballard, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

ETSU's defeat dropped their record down to 6-3. As for Wichita State, they pushed their record up to 7-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: ETSU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

ETSU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Wichita State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.