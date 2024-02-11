Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: FAU 18-5, Wichita State 10-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPN2

Ticket Cost: $10.10

What to Know

Wichita State will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the FAU Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. FAU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Wichita State, who comes in off a win.

Wichita State was handed a two-point defeat in their last contest, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Roadrunners on Wednesday. Everything went the Shockers' way against the Roadrunners as the Shockers made off with a 84-64 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-24.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wichita State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Harlond Beverly, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Beverly didn't help Wichita State's cause all that much against the Tigers last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Quincy Ballard, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, FAU's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of the Blazers by a score of 76-73. FAU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Johnell Davis, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Weatherspoon was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Even though they lost, FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Shockers' win bumped their record up to 10-13. As for the Owls, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Wichita State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their 19th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-11 against the spread).

Odds

FAU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.