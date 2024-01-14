Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Memphis 14-2, Wichita State 8-7

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Memphis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Memphis Tigers and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Memphis, who comes in off a win.

Memphis scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They walked away with a 107-101 victory over the Roadrunners. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Memphis got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Jones out in front who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Jourdain was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 68-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls. Wichita State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Wichita State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kenny Pohto, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 14-2 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.6 points per game. As for the Shockers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over Wichita State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 83-78. Does Memphis have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wichita State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wichita State.