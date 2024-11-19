Halftime Report

Monmouth is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Wichita State.

Monmouth entered the matchup with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Wichita State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Monmouth 0-4, Wichita State 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wichita State. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Monmouth Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Charles Koch Arena. The Hawks took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Shockers, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, Wichita State earned a 79-73 victory over N. Iowa. The over/under was set at 151.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Wichita State can attribute much of their success to Corey Washington, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds, and Justin Hill, who had 11 points along with three steals.

Wichita State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Monmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They received a tough blow as they fell 98-81 to Rutgers. One positive for the Hawks, at least, is that this was the most points they've scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Abdi Bashir Jr., who went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 38 points. Those ten threes gave him a new career-high. Madison Durr was another key player, earning 17 points plus three steals.

Wichita State's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Monmouth, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

Odds

Wichita State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

