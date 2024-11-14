Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: N. Iowa 2-1, Wichita State 2-0

What to Know

N. Iowa has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Wichita State Shockers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Panthers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Sunday, N. Iowa suffered a grim 80-60 defeat to UC Irvine. The loss was the Panthers' first of the season.

Meanwhile, everything went Wichita State's way against Montana State on Saturday as Wichita State made off with an 89-69 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Shockers.

Wichita State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Justin Hill, who earned 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Quincy Ballard, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and four blocks.

N. Iowa's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 2-1. As for Wichita State, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Iowa has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

N. Iowa was dealt a punishing 73-44 defeat at the hands of Wichita State in their previous matchup back in February of 2017. Can N. Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wichita State is a big 8.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Shockers, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N. Iowa.