N. Iowa Panthers @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: N. Iowa 2-1, Wichita State 2-0

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

N. Iowa has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Wichita State Shockers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena.

N. Iowa was supposed to head into this match following a close win against UC Irvine, but that's certainly not how things went down on Sunday. N. Iowa found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 80-60 punch to the gut against UC Irvine. The loss was the Panthers' first of the season.

Meanwhile, Wichita State got the win against Montana State on Saturday by a conclusive 89-69. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Shockers.

Wichita State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Justin Hill, who earned 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Quincy Ballard was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and four blocks.

N. Iowa's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 2-1. As for Wichita State, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Iowa has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

N. Iowa was dealt a punishing 73-44 defeat at the hands of Wichita State when the teams last played back in February of 2017. Can N. Iowa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N. Iowa.