Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Saint Louis 4-1, Wichita State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Saint Louis Billikens at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Wichita State found out the hard way on Friday. The match between the Shockers and the Flames wasn't a total blowout, but with the Shockers falling 83-66 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The loss was Wichita State's first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Xavier Bell, who scored 24 points along with 9 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Saint Louis' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. Saint Louis didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Saint Louis' defeat came about despite a quality game from Gibson Jimerson, who scored 18 points along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Shockers' defeat dropped their record down to 4-1. As for the Billikens, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-1.

Wichita State will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Louis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Wichita State is a 4.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won both of the games they've played against Saint Louis in the last 8 years.