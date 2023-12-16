Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Southern Illinois 6-3, Wichita State 7-3

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Southern Illinois has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Wichita State Shockers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored Southern Illinois on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They wound up with the same score they had in their last game (70-68), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time. They got off to an early lead (up 12 with 5:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Southern Illinois' loss came about despite a quality game from Xavier Johnson, who scored 31 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for Johnson.

Wichita State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jackrabbits on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Wichita State has lost by exactly ten points.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Colby Rogers, who scored 21 points. Another player making a difference was Harlond Beverly, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Even though they lost, Wichita State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Dak. St. only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

The Salukis' loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-3. As for the Shockers, their loss dropped their record down to 7-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Illinois hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Illinois suffered a grim 87-68 defeat to Wichita State in their previous matchup back in February of 2017. Can Southern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State has won all of the games they've played against Southern Illinois in the last 7 years.